Lakewood Community Collaboration Meeting set for August 9 – The Suburban Times

Lakewood Community Collaboration Meeting set for August 9

·

This Wednesday’s Collaboration meeting will be hosted by our partners at Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center.

Meeting details are as follows:
Date:  Wednesday, August 9th
Time:  9-10:30am
Address:  2021 S 19th St. Tacoma 98405
Phone:  253-593-6641
Shannon Bennett Cell:  253-888-3568

Members wishing to join us virtually may do so via the following Zoom link:
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89773544824

Meeting ID: 897 7354 4824

One tap mobile
+12532050468,,89773544824# US
+12532158782,,89773544824# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location
• +1 253 205 0468 US
• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)

