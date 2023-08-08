Lakewood Community Collaboration Meeting set for August 9 – The Suburban Times

This Wednesday’s Collaboration meeting will be hosted by our partners at Multicultural Child and Family Hope Center.

Meeting details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, August 9th

Time: 9-10:30am

Address: 2021 S 19th St. Tacoma 98405

Phone: 253-593-6641

Shannon Bennett Cell: 253-888-3568

Members wishing to join us virtually may do so via the following Zoom link:

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89773544824

Meeting ID: 897 7354 4824

One tap mobile

+12532050468,,89773544824# US

+12532158782,,89773544824# US (Tacoma)

Dial by your location

• +1 253 205 0468 US

• +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)