Lakes High School (Class of 1983) 40th Reunion – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Doug Wilson.

The Lakes High School class of 1983 will gather to celebrate a 40th reunion on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Alumni and guests will gather and reminisce from 6-10pm at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club, 13204 Country Club Drive Southwest Lakewood, WA 98498.

To register for the event, go to the Eventbrite website and search for “Lakes High School 40th Reunion (Class of 1983)” or use this link directly to the registration page.

For any questions, please email the reunion committee at lakeshs40threunion@gmail.com or call Doug Wilson at (636) 634-1471.

Looking forward to seeing everyone there!