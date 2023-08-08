 Lakes High School (Class of 1983) 40th Reunion – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakes High School (Class of 1983) 40th Reunion

· Leave a Comment ·

Submitted by Doug Wilson.

The Lakes High School class of 1983 will gather to celebrate a 40th reunion on Saturday, August 19th, 2023. Alumni and guests will gather and reminisce from 6-10pm at the Tacoma Golf and Country Club, 13204 Country Club Drive Southwest Lakewood, WA 98498.

To register for the event, go to the Eventbrite website and search for “Lakes High School 40th Reunion (Class of 1983)” or use this link directly to the registration page.

For any questions, please email the reunion committee at lakeshs40threunion@gmail.com or call Doug Wilson at (636) 634-1471.

Looking forward to seeing everyone there!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ed Selden Carpet One

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *