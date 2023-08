In July 2023, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to 1,581 calls for service, which was an average of 51 calls per day. Of those, the busiest were July 3-5, resulting in 219 total 9-1-1 responses.

As the weather stays warm, please pay close attention to dry vegetation. It does not take much for fires to start. For tips on how to stay safe in regards to wildland and brush fires, please click here.