The City of Puyallup is accepting applications for city sponsorship of community special events to be held in 2024. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023 to the City Clerk’s Office. The application and instructions can be found on the city’s website at cityofpuyallup.org.

Direct questions to dvessels@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5480.