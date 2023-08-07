Walk the Original 1843 Fort Nisqually Site – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont Historical Society.

The DuPont Historical Society and Museum volunteers invite you to join us for a free guided walk of the 1843 Fort Nisqually site. Learn about the Sequalitchew Nisqually Tribe, Hudson’s Bay Company history here in current-day DuPont, how the fort buildings were laid out, and some of the people who lived at the fort. We will also visit the New Sequalitchew reburial cemetery.

This tour is free and open to the public.

Appropriate for all ages, however, children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

You will be standing and walking on uneven ground for approx 90 minutes. Please wear good walking shoes. Dress for the weather.

We are outside and so are insects and bees.

1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 20th and Saturday, September 9th, 2023

Please park at the DuPont Civic Center, 1700 Civic Drive. Use the crosswalk at Civic and Center Drive to meet at the 1843 Fort site (on the east side of Center Drive).

For more information: duponthistoricalmuseum@gmail.com or (253) 820-3656