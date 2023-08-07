Puyallup Library installing hold lockers – The Suburban Times

If you have been to the Puyallup Public Library lately, you may have noticed some construction activity going on near the parking lot. Very soon, the library will install hold lockers, which will allow patrons 24/7 access to materials. Click here for more information.
