Devastating Woodbrook Fire Main Topic at August 8 Tillicum Meeting – The Suburban Times

Scott Adams, Assistant Chief with West Pierce Fire and Rescue, will be joined by Daniel Wirth, Executive Director serving South Puget Sound and Olympics, American Red Cross – Northwest Region; John Caulfield, City Manager of Lakewood; and Jeff Miller, Principal Tillicum Elementary.

The regularly scheduled second Tuesday-of-the-month Tillicum Woodbrook Neighborhood Association (TWNA) meeting will be August 8, 2023, 6:30 p.m. at the Tillicum Community Center, 14916 Washington Ave. SW.

Lakewood City Manager John Caulfield will additionally present The State of the City.

Paul Bucich will have an update on sewer installation.

More presenters and much more information in your August newsletter attached.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue has additionally requested the TWNA alert our over 500 online newsletter recipients with the following announcement:

On Friday, August 4th, West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to reports of a brush fire that spread to the Jamestown Estates Mobile Home Park. Unfortunately, nine mobile homes were destroyed and five additional sustained damage, displacing many residents. Two people perished in this tragic incident and support has been established to assist those affected.

The Red Cross responded to the incident on Friday and their assistance will not be able to continue long-term. The City of Lakewood and West Pierce CARES are working to provide further assistance and help with living arrangements. Donations to West Pierce CARES are tax deductible and are welcome in order to assist those affected by this tragedy. West Pierce CARES is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that assists the community in ways that cannot be financially supported with taxpayer dollars.