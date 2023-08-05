 Classical Tuesdays in Old Town announces 2023-24 Season – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town announces 2023-24 Season

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

The 2023-2024 Season of Classical Tuesdays in Old Town are as follows:

  • September 9 at 2pm, Tacoma Tapestry 2023, Old Town Park, Celebrating our Heritage
  • October 10 at 7pm, Dance Music for Strings, Slavonian Hall, Maria Sampen, violin, & friends
  • November 14 at 7pm, Dancing with the Sun King, Slavonian Hall, Harpsichordist Henry Lebedinsky, strings, & dancer
  • December 5 at 7pm, Wine & Song Benefit, Connelly Law Offices, $30; Songs & wine reception
  • February 13 at 7pm, Hip-Hop Duo, Slavonian Hall, Czon & Nicco father & son artists
  • March 12 at 7pm, Electric Cello & Dancers, Slavonian Hall, Gretchen Yanover with Anastasia & Willow

FREE but donations are very much appreciated to sustain this series!

  • All ages welcome

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/

