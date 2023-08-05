Classical Tuesdays in Old Town announces 2023-24 Season – The Suburban Times

Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement.

The 2023-2024 Season of Classical Tuesdays in Old Town are as follows:

September 9 at 2pm , Tacoma Tapestry 2023, Old Town Park, Celebrating our Heritage

, Tacoma Tapestry 2023, Old Town Park, Celebrating our Heritage October 10 at 7pm , Dance Music for Strings, Slavonian Hall, Maria Sampen, violin, & friends

, Dance Music for Strings, Slavonian Hall, Maria Sampen, violin, & friends November 14 at 7pm, Dancing with the Sun King, Slavonian Hall, Harpsichordist Henry Lebedinsky, strings, & dancer

December 5 at 7pm, Wine & Song Benefit, Connelly Law Offices, $30; Songs & wine reception

February 13 at 7pm, Hip-Hop Duo, Slavonian Hall, Czon & Nicco father & son artists

March 12 at 7pm, Electric Cello & Dancers, Slavonian Hall, Gretchen Yanover with Anastasia & Willow

FREE but donations are very much appreciated to sustain this series!

All ages welcome

More information at: http://classicaltuesdays.blogspot.com/