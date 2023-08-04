 Lakewood Brush Fire Consumes Multiple Mobile Homes – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Lakewood Brush Fire Consumes Multiple Mobile Homes

· · Leave a Comment ·

West Pierce Fire & Rescue reported via Twitter/X at 2:45 pm on August 4 that crews were on scene of a fire at 146th and Murray Rd in Lakewood.

This began as a brush fire and extended to the Jamestown Mobile Home Park in the Woodbrook neighborhood. At least 7-8 mobile homes are potentially involved. Residents in the mobile home park have been evacuated. Unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

As of 4:47 pm, there are 8 mobile homes that are total losses and at least 4-6 additional units that sustained heavy damage. Firefighters are in the process of accounting for the occupants within the mobile home park.

Pierce Transit is on scene with a bus to help cool down and temporary give shelter to those occupants. Red Cross NW will assist those who have been displaced.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

DuPont Museum

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *