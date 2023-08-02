The University of Puget Sound joins the Tacoma Theatre Directory – The Suburban Times

The Department of Theatre Arts trains total theatre artists in the liberal arts tradition.

The University of Puget Sound has just joined our Tacoma Theatre Directory. Local actors quite often means local stage training as well. Although I was a painting and drawing major, I still took an acting class at UPS. Peg and I met at a dance at UPS. She was a German language major. We don't recall seeing any German Majors marching around the county, but we often read in play bios that many of our actors from Lakewood to Federal Way and even Vashon Island got some of their early stage training at UPS. Peg and I have seen quite a number of plays both one act, two act, and multiple acts at UPS and have enjoyed them all.