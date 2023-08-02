Tacoma City Attorney Bill Fosbre to Retire on October 1 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — After 33 years of dedicated public service, Tacoma City Attorney Bill Fosbre has announced that he will retire on October 1.



“Serving the City of Tacoma in this role has been an honor and a privilege,” said City Attorney Fosbre. “I am grateful to have had this opportunity to work so closely with the Mayor, City Council, and Utility Board over the years, in support of their overarching efforts to better serve our community members and customers.”

City Attorney Fosbre joined the City of Tacoma in 1999 as an Assistant City Attorney in the Prosecution Division, and was later appointed Division Supervisor in 2000. He left the City of Tacoma in 2002 to serve as the Snohomish County Director of District Administration until 2005, when he returned to the City Attorney’s Office’s Civil Division. He was appointed Chief Deputy City Attorney in 2008, Interim City Attorney in February 2017, and City Attorney in May 2017.

“I want to thank City Attorney Fosbre for his significant contributions over the years,” said City Manager Pauli. “He is a valued member of our executive leadership team, who has made a lasting impact on the City of Tacoma. He will be greatly missed, and I wish him all the best in his retirement.”

“The City of Tacoma has been blessed with City Attorney Fosbre’s decades of distinguished public service,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards, “He has not only served as a trusted legal advisor to the City Council and Public Utility Board over the years, he has also served our community with integrity and heart.”

The City of Tacoma will soon begin searching for its next City Attorney. Updates, as they become available, will be shared on the City’s website, social media channels, and other official platforms.