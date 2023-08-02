Now Accepting: Applications that support tourism, cultural activities in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

The City of Lakewood’s annual Lodging Tax application period is now open. Groups that organize activities and projects to encourage tourism and cultural experiences in the City of Lakewood should apply.

If selected, the projects will be paid for by the city’s share of lodging tax collections.

Applications are due no later than 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Applications must be completed and signed and returned by the deadline for consideration. Email is the preferred delivery method. Email applications to Dana Kapla. Or deliver in person to Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main Street SW.

Late or incomplete application packets will not be accepted. If you will submit an application through email, send Dana Kapla a note with your intent. Email confirmations will be sent once an application is received.

The City of Lakewood lodging tax revenue comes from taxes collected on overnight stays under 30 days at hotels, motels and short-term rentals in city limits. This includes Airbnb, bed and breakfasts, RV parks, and other housing and lodging accommodations.

The 2023 Lodging Tax Application for 2024 Grant Awards outlines eligible uses of these revenues and the process for submitting an application (click here for application).