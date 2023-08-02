Community Harvest Day is Sunday, Aug. 27 – The Suburban Times

Come celebrate the apple season at Community Harvest Day, Sunday, August 27 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Regrettably, due to a lack of volunteers and an inadequate number of cider presses, the Cider Squeeze is cancelled for 2023.

In its place, the community is invited to come out to the Curran Apple Orchard and pick apples from untaped trees. Tree adopters will harvest from their taped trees at a later date. Please, do not pick from taped off trees.

There will be no other activities scheduled on this day (no pressings available). Community Harvest Day is simply an opportunity for people to come and enjoy the park. If you are unable to attend, you may also pick apples after this date from untaped trees.

Tree Adopters will also receive email notices about additional options available to them.

The Curran Apple Orchard is located at 3920 Grandview Drive West in the City of University Place. CORE (Curran Orchard Resource Enthusiasts) meets the 1st Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall (3609 Market Place West, Suite 200), as well as via Zoom. Please visit curranappleorchard.com for more info, along with future volunteer opportunities.