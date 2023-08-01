Port of Tacoma Book Signing – The Suburban Times

Join Tacoma Historical Society for our August Monthly Program presented by Rod Koon, author & former communications manager for Port of Tacoma. Rod will be discussing his recent publication “Images of America: Port of Tacoma” which details the history and development of the Port of Tacoma.

Copies of Rod’s book will be available for purchase and signing during the event.

Refreshments will be provided. Doors open at 6:00pm for exhibit viewing, talk begins at 6:30pm. This event is FREE or by donation. Donations can be made through Eventbrite or at the door.

August 11th, 2023 @ 6:30pm

Tacoma History Museum

406 Tacoma Ave S

Tacoma, WA 98402

RSVP on https://www.eventbrite.com/e/port-of-tacoma-book-signing-tickets-681845627627

This event is generously sponsored by Tacoma Creates, the Port of Tacoma, Tacoma Public Utilities, Amtrak and Puyallup Tribe of Indians.

For questions, call (253)472-3738 or email info@tacomahistory.org

For more events related to the 150th Northern Pacific Commemoration, visit www.NP150.org.