Parkland/Brookdale Sewer Interceptor Phase 3 Update – The Suburban Times

The contractor working for Pierce County successfully installed the 123-foot-long sewer pipe across state Route 7 at 129th Street South in Parkland this past weekend.

Between July 28 and 31, crews placed the entire span of the 72-inch-diameter sewer pipe inside a 96-inch-diameter steel casing across SR 7. They also completed all the underground work for phases C1 and C2 during the first of the two weekend closures.

As a result, the upcoming weekend closure that was scheduled for Friday, Aug. 4, through Monday, Aug. 7, is canceled as it is no longer needed.

Crews will return to the site on SR 7 later this summer to complete the road restoration work. We will provide more information on the traffic impacts once this work is scheduled.

This work is part of the Parkland/Brookdale Sewer Interceptor Phase 3 project to address sewer capacity needs into the future.

Learn more about the project at PierceCountyWa.gov/ParklandBrookdale3.