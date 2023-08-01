 Do You Own an Investment Property? – The Suburban Times

Do You Own an Investment Property?

Making energy efficient upgrades to your rental property is a win-win for you and your tenants. Your property’s value could increase and will be more appealing to renters, while tenants save money on their utility bills. Plus, TPU will help you pay for them!  

TPU will help pay for the following upgrades:

  • HVAC system (either a central heat pump or ductless heat pump)
  • Insulation
  • Duct sealing
  • Single-pane window replacement with double-pane windows
  • Smart thermostat
  • Hybrid water heater

Find the right offer for you – Look at incentives for:  

Find more information at www.mytpu.org.

