Do You Own an Investment Property? – The Suburban Times

Making energy efficient upgrades to your rental property is a win-win for you and your tenants. Your property’s value could increase and will be more appealing to renters, while tenants save money on their utility bills. Plus, TPU will help you pay for them!

TPU will help pay for the following upgrades:

HVAC system (either a central heat pump or ductless heat pump)

Insulation

Duct sealing

Single-pane window replacement with double-pane windows

Smart thermostat

Hybrid water heater

Find more information at www.mytpu.org.