The Big Thank You – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Bob Warfield.

Over the years from 2007, Lakewood has recognized outstanding people and service clubs for extraordinary contributions to community, most recently through the Larry Saunders Service Award, which provides a small grant to benefit a Lakewood organization. In a larger sense, we are calling attention to the greater sum of gifted endeavor by community at large to care for place and people. In meaningful ways each daily contributing effort by hundreds of people across Lakewood reaffirms our shared interest in the commons and city we love and call home.

The first “Thank You,” under a program to recognize the “Volunteer of the Year,” honoring Lakewood’s beloved first mayor, LTG Bill Harrison, now entering his 91st year of admiring affection, went to Diane Formoso for her tireless direction of Caring for Kids. That was in April, 2004. In 2005, Mike Kanter was recognized for organizing “National Nights Out,” followed by Sandy and Jean Mazzei, for de-cluttering utility poles in 2006 and Janne Hutchins in 2007 for her visionary direction of the LASA shelter. From 2008 through 2013, the recognition program apparently lapsed, to resume with a Volunteer Recognition Breakfast in 2014, honoring James Taylor for his Neighborhood Association leadership in Tillicum. Phil Raschke earned acclaim in 2015 for his foundational leadership with Lakewood Historical Society. As the record is blank for 2016, and we’d be interested to learn who and what, if you know or have information to share.

Diane Formoso stared again in 2017 with the first iteration of The Larry Saunders Service Award, a collaborative endeavor bringing Lakewood Community Foundation Fund into partnership with city and community for award selection. In a process not lacking for surprises, the city is represented by a sitting city council member, and community by the president of Lakewood Chamber of Commerce. Rotary Club of Lakewood swept honors in 2018, followed by Alan Billingsley for Clover Park Rotarians and serial projects greatly improving the wildlife park area on Phillips Road the following year. The Selden Family, of Lakewood Rotary prominence was cited for over sixty years of inspired community service with the Larry Award for 2020.

Sally Saunders was on deck again in 2021, as for each previous presentation of the award named to honor husband Larry. This year both award and companion grant were doubled to recognize First Mayor Bill Harrison and Partners for Parks. As Sally is President of Partners, she was ably joined by Mary Dodsworth, Lakewood’s visionary Director of City Parks, Recreation and Human Services, to receive the annual recognition. For 2022, the Larry Award found its way to praise the McFadden Brothers (two) for their years of applied innovative work to maintain and manage the community pool facilities of Oakbrook Swim & Tennis Club. As usual, the award was presented at the first regular meeting of Lakewood City Council in 2023.

This brings us to “the 2023 award,” and a fresh opportunity to acknowledge outstanding civic engagement benefiting Lakewood. Who would you nominate? You will find the 2023 application form on-line at www.lakewoodfoundation.org. Help make history and win applause for another champion of Lakewood Community. Thanks for reading, … and for caring. Whatever you do, remember, It takes a village.