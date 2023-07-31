Steilacoom Boulevard road impacts – The Suburban Times

Drivers are encouraged to avoid Steilacoom Boulevard from Weller Road to 88th Street SW on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The road will be closed in both directions to remove overhead electrical lines crossing Steilacoom Boulevard at Phillips Road. Crews will require a 10-minute stop of all traffic in the intersection in order to safely drop the lines. Once the removal is complete the road will reopen.
Disclaimer
The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Free Email Subscription
Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Leave a Reply