DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition Festival & Car Show – The Suburban Times

Submitted by DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition Festival & Car Show.

For the absolute best in BBQ Competition Festivals! Low and Slow Barbeque, KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Competition with $20K in prize money, SCA Sanctioned Steak Competition, Steak Benefit Dinner, Heritage Car Show, Wings Competition, Live Music, Local Culinary Fare, a Beer Garden featuring local craft brews, wines, liquors and cocktails, Food trucks and tents, fantastic Children’s Activities, as well Historical Activities and Demonstrations. Festivities kick off Thursday August 17, 2023 with a Farmers Market and Concert in the Park and run through Sunday, August 20 – bring the whole family!

The DuPont-Hudson’s Bay BBQ Competition, Festival and Car Show is produced by the American Legion Pat Tillman Memorial Post #53 in coordination with the City of DuPont. The event raises funds in support of programs and services that impact and aid youth programs as well as veterans and military families struggling with hardships, while teaming up with and supporting other Veteran Service Organizations that help veterans struggling with PTSD and other challenges.

Discover new additions to the event line-up, register to compete in (or to judge) one of the competition categories, learn how to become a vendor, or sign up to be an event sponsor by visiting the website, www.dupontbbq.com.

4 DAY FESTIVAL SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

THURSDAY August 17 3pm-9pm

FARMERS MARKET and CONCERT IN THE PARK at Clocktower Park to include fresh produce, food truck treats, artisan crafts and more, followed by a Concert in the Park.

https://www.facebook.com/events/247868660963205/

FRIDAY August 18 6pm-9pm

STEAK COMPETITION…Steak Cookoff Association (SCA) sanctioned competition, brought to you by Sysco

https://www.facebook.com/events/796785971863108/

STEAK BENEFIT DINNER…This year at the DuPont-Hudson’s Day Festival & BBQ Competition includes a Steak Benefit Dinner hosted by the City of DuPont Parks and Recreation!

The Steak Benefit Dinner happens Friday evening along with the Steak Competition, and all proceeds will benefit City of DuPont Parks & Recreation and the American Legion.

Tickets will be $50 per person. The menu will include a steak grilled by award-winning BBQ chefs, Baked Potato, Salad, Desert Bar and two drink tickets for beer or wine.

Tickets are available online: Limited seating available so reserve your seating today and don’t forget to invite a loved one, your family or a friend.

Visit https://dupontbbq.com/steak-benefit-dinner/ to learn more…

ALSO HAPPENING FRIDAY…

LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCE

6PM-9PM All Funkin’ Games

SATURDAY August 19 Noon-6pm (gates open at 11am)

BBQ COMPETITION…Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Sanctioned BBQ Competition begins with BBQ tasting starting at 1pm.!

https://www.facebook.com/events/605097418170948/

***

HOT WINGS COMPETITION 1pm

Brought to you by America’s Credit Union (ACU)

https://www.facebook.com/events/252899630429818/

***

BEER, WINE & COCKTAILS GARDEN

***

LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES

11AM-2PM Billy Shew & the Sole Providers

3PM-6PM Nick Cain

***

CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

Brought to you by Northwest Landing ROA – fun and activities throughout the park including bounce houses, food trucks and more!

SUNDAY August 20 Noon-5pm (gates open at 11am)

BBQ COMPETITION…Kansas City BBQ Society (KCBS) Sanctioned BBQ Competition continues

***

HERITAGE AUTO SHOW..from 12-4pm the Heritage Model “A”, Car Show by Gallopin’ Gertie Car Club will feature 20 of the most pristine Model A’s available for public viewing, and Attendees will be able to vote for their favorite car!

https://www.facebook.com/events/251608823948536/

***

BEER, WINE & COCKTAILS GARDEN

***

LIVE MUSIC PERFORMANCES

11AM-1:30PM King Kom Beaux

2:30PM-5PM Dr. Jop Funkin’ Shop-Funk

***

CHILDREN’S ENTERTAINMENT

Brought to you by Northwest Landing ROA – fun and activities throughout the park including bounce houses, food trucks and more!

***

HERITAGE INTERPRETATIONS Brought to you by The Historical Society… from noon-4pm families will enjoy demonstrations by History Interpreters from Fort Nisqually Point Defiance will delight audiences with lessons on spinning wool, blacksmithing, tin-smithing, fur trading, cooking, and even the games children played back in the days of the Hudson’s Bay Company in 1855. Special presentation by the Buffalo Soldiers.