Public Heading: Biennial Budget, Transportation Improvement Plan – The Suburban Times

Public Heading: Biennial Budget, Transportation Improvement Plan

The City Council of the City of University Place will hold a Public Hearing on Monday, August 7, 2023, as part of its regular meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Council Chambers at 3609 Market Place West, Third Floor. The purpose of the Public Hearing is to consider amendments to the City of University Place 2023-2024 Biennial Budget regarding: 2022 Carryforward Appropriations and Adjustments to the 2023-2024 Budget and the to consider the adoption of the City’s 2024-2029 Transportation Improvement Plan.

The public is encouraged to participate and may provide written or verbal testimony. Written comments are accepted via email and should be sent to the City Clerk at Egenetia@cityofup.com. Subject to technological limitations, the Council will also accept telephonic/remote testimony. Direction to access the meeting will be available on the August 7, 2023 agenda.

For further information, please contact Leslie Blaisdell, Finance Director, at (253) 460- 2517.

