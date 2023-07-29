Join Rapunzel at This Year’s Movie in the Park – The Suburban Times

Are you ready for an enchanting evening under the stars?

The City of University Place is bringing back the free and family-friendly Movie in the Park! Head over to Cirque Park on August 5 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening filled with sweet treats, savory eats, and tons of children’s activities. But that’s not all! As the sun sets, snuggle up on a cozy blanket and get ready to be captivated by Disney’s “Tangled,” a modern retelling of the timeless classic “Rapunzel.” Join Rapunzel on her journey to fulfill her dream of watching the floating lights on her birthday! This is the perfect opportunity to make unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Don’t miss out on this summer tradition of fun and excitement, sponsored by the City of University Place. Mark your calendars and grab your friends and family for a tangled up night of entertainment!