 Join Rapunzel at This Year’s Movie in the Park – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Join Rapunzel at This Year’s Movie in the Park

· · Leave a Comment ·

Are you ready for an enchanting evening under the stars?

The City of University Place is bringing back the free and family-friendly Movie in the Park! Head over to Cirque Park on August 5 at 7:30 p.m. for an evening filled with sweet treats, savory eats, and tons of children’s activities. But that’s not all! As the sun sets, snuggle up on a cozy blanket and get ready to be captivated by Disney’s “Tangled,” a modern retelling of the timeless classic “Rapunzel.” Join Rapunzel on her journey to fulfill her dream of watching the floating lights on her birthday! This is the perfect opportunity to make unforgettable memories with your loved ones.

Don’t miss out on this summer tradition of fun and excitement, sponsored by the City of University Place. Mark your calendars and grab your friends and family for a tangled up night of entertainment!

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward Jones - Bart Dalton

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *