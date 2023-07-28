Traffic Signal Loops at McNeil and Center Drive – The Suburban Times

Traffic Signal Loops at McNeil and Center Drive – the paving contractor will be returning on Monday, July 31st to remedy the timing issues at McNeil and Center Drive by repairing the underground traffic loop detectors. There will be right and left lane closures during repairs, so please be cautious, patient, and follow all traffic instructions in this work zone. Thank you for your patience.
