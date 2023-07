Submitted by Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

We are excited to welcome new volunteers (ages 16+) to a virtual orientation on Monday, August 7 at 6:00 PM. Following the orientation and a successful background check, you’ll have access to our online scheduling system and you’ll be able to sign up for shifts.

We are especially in need of volunteers for our Stores (Puyallup, Lakewood, Tacoma).

Click here to sign up.