Local Animal Shelter to Host Low-Cost Microchip Event – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is providing $15 microchips for pets on July 31st!

A microchip can help pets be reunited with their family faster and can keep lost animals out of the shelter!

No appointment is necessary, and the procedure takes only a minute. This event is for low-income pet owners and is first come, first served.

Pets and people are better together, so if you haven’t had a chance to get your pet microchipped, now is the perfect time! Visit the shelter on Monday, July 31st, from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm at 2608 Center Street in Tacoma.