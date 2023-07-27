Tacoma Habitat staffing transition – The Suburban Times

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity.

Gomer (L) with Jonah (R) at Madison Meadow.

There are some changes afoot in the construction department at Tacoma Habitat. After 17 years at the helm of construction and land development, Gomer Roseman is dipping his toe into partial retirement, and has passed the torch to Jonah Kinchy, who joined Tacoma Habitat in March of this year.

Jonah has taken charge of all active construction and site planning, fully assuming the role of Director of Site Development & Construction. Jonah comes to Tacoma Habitat by way of Habitat for Humanity of Kitsap County, having also amassed experience at Flatirons Habitat for Humanity (Boulder, CO) and served as an AmeriCorps member with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity (MN) at the outset of his career.

After a bit of planned travel this summer, Gomer will return to Tacoma Habitat in a part-time role, focusing on land acquisition and site design exclusively.

The hand-off was celebrated at a summer BBQ earlier this month, when Regular Volunteers gathered to honor Gomer and wish bon voyage to our current class of AmeriCorps members, Lesly and Sarah Joan, whose terms have come to an end. If you haven’t yet had the opportunity to meet Jonah, please give him a big Habitat howdy when you do.