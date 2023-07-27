Tacoma Bon Odori festival is back this Saturday – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Rachel Meatte.

Seattle Matsuri Taiko and Tacoma Fuji Taiko perform together. Photog D. Abe.

Enjoy Japanese dance, food and drumming at the Tacoma Bon Odori festival this Saturday, July 29.

This popular community event is back in person after a three-year, pandemic-related hiatus. Sponsored by the Tacoma Buddhist Temple, the gathering celebrates the annual Buddhist tradition of Obon, honoring those who have passed away.

The street in front of the temple will be blocked off and lanterns hung overhead for the four-hour event that starts at 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to participate in the simple, easy-to-learn, Japanese group dances that will fill the street. Tacoma Fuji Taiko and Seattle Matsuri Taiko will perform exciting taiko drum numbers.

There will also be a beer garden for visitors 21 and older. A variety of snacks will be available for purchase, including unagi (eel), chicken, and tofu rice bowls ($12 each); Spam musubi rice balls ($4), somen cool noodles ($4), strawberry daifuku mochi pastry ($3), to name a few.

If you’re hungry, come early before the food sells out. Credit and debit cards are preferred.

What: Tacoma Bon Odori festival

When: Saturday, July 29, 4 to 8 p.m.

Where: Tacoma Buddhist Temple, 1717 S. Fawcett Ave., Tacoma

Details: www.tacomabt.org/obon-odori-2023