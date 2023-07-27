Registration for District Court Resource Center Fair open – The Suburban Times

A one-day event to provide services and support to some of the most marginalized people in the community will be held on Friday, August 4 at Pierce County’s District Court Resource Center.

The “Beyond Boundaries” Summer Resource Fair was created to provide services and support to justice impacted and homeless individuals in Pierce County.

The free services available on-site at the Fair include legal services, immunizations and health screenings, housing, haircuts, employment support, health care assessments, recovery navigation and more.

Participating providers include MultiCare, House of Mercy, City of Tacoma, Pierce County Alliance, Mi Centro, Tacoma Pro Bono, and many more.

Registration is available online at Beyond-Boundaries-Summer.eventbrite.com, and the first 200 people to attend will receive a free lunch. The Fair runs from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Pierce County District Court Resource Center is located at 925 Tacoma Avenue South in downtown Tacoma.

About Pierce County District Court:

Pierce County District Court is the second largest District Court in the State of Washington and is proud to serve the citizens of Pierce County. The Court is staffed with 8 Judges, one commissioner and 100 court and probation employees. There are two sites where court activities are held: the County-City Building at 930 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma, and the District Court Resource Center 925 Tacoma Ave S., Tacoma. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.piercecountywa.gov/101/District-Court.