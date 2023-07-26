View Autographed Memorabilia and Learn About Amelia Earhart’s Disappearance, August 1 at Lakewood History Museum – The Suburban Times

On July 2, 1937 the famous aviator Amelia Earhart disappeared on a flight over the Pacific while attempting to fly around the world. Her disappearance, along with her navigator Fred Noonan, made world headlines. You can see autographed memorabilia plus learn new facts surrounding the mystery of her disappearance this coming Tuesday, August 1 at the Lakewood History Museum. Doors will open at 6 pm, presentation on her life achievements and final flight will begin at 6:30. The film “Amelia” starring Hilary Swank and Richard Gere will be shown at 7 pm. Admission is Free, but seating is limited and on a First come basis. Light refreshments will be available.

Don’t miss this fascinating tribute to an aviation legend whose disappearance over the Pacific still remains a topic of intense interest.

The Lakewood History Museum is located at 6114 Motor Avenue SW next to the iconic 1937 Lakewood Colonial Theater and across from the Best Western motel. Questions? Leave a message at 253-682-3480.