Thryv presents Brew Five Three: The 253’s Beer & Music Festival – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, WASH.— With a nod to Tacoma Beer Week, Tacoma Arts Live’s new summer festival Sound & Sky celebrates the 10th Annual Thryv presents Brew Five Three: Tacoma’s Beer & Music Festival on Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, next to Chambers Bay Golf Course. This is a 21+ event and valid ID is required for entry.

The 10th Anniversary of Brew Five Three continues the tradition of featuring Northwest breweries with dozens of regional brewers offering beer, cider, and mead tastings. With live entertainment and several local food vendors, Brew Five Three will take place in the central meadow area of Chambers Creek Regional Park next to Chambers Bay Golf Course, a beautiful open-air park with stunning views of the Puget Sound and sights of the Olympic Mountains. Brew Five Three is dog friendly!

Tickets for Brew Five Three are on sale now. Full admission tickets include a limited-edition tasting glass and eight tasting tokens. Each token can be exchanged for a four-ounce tasting pour. Advance tickets are $50 through July 31; regular tickets are priced at $55, or $60 the week of the event.

Parking is free, and carpooling, rideshare services, and the practice of designated driving are recommended. Designated driver tickets are $20. Guests are encouraged to bring an empty, non-glass, refillable water bottle, as free drinking water will be provided.

Brew Five Three is part of Sound & Sky at Chambers Creek Regional Park, a three-day celebration of summer featuring live music from Firefall, Pure Prairie League, Smash Mouth, and Spin Doctors. Sound & Sky weekend passes are on sale now: a 2-day pass is $99, and a 3-day pass is $150.

THE BREWS:

2 Towns Ciderhouse

54°40′ Brewing Company

7 Seas Brewing Company

Axis Meads

Bauman’s Cider

Black Fleet Brewing

Buoy Beer Co.

Double Mountain Brewery

E9 Brewing Co.

Echoes Brewing

Everybody’s Brewing

Fierce County Cider

Flying Bike Coop Brewery

Fort George Brewery

Ghostfish Brewing Company

Half Lion Brewing Co.

Incline Cider Company

Locust Cider

Lost Woods Brewery

Lucky Envelope Brewing

Matchless Brewing

McMenamins

Monkless Belgian Ales

Narrows Brewing Co.

North 47 Brewing

Odd Otter Brewing Company

Rainy Daze Brewing

Republic of Cider

Scamp Brewing

Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Sig Brewing Company

Silver City Brewery

Slightly Furry

Stemma Brewing

Stoup Brewing

Task Force Brewing

Wet Coast Brewing

White Bluffs Brewing

Yonder Cider

THE MUSIC:

2:00 p.m. – Grit & Grain Podcast live from Brew Five Three

3:20 p.m. – Amelia Day & The Cloves – Modern Americana Folk

5:30 p.m. – Kingpin X – Progressive Hip Hop

6:35 p.m. – Prom Date Mixtape – 80s New Wave Tribute

THE FOOD:

Arnold’s Happy Days Food Truck

Bajan Station

Brew Dog

LOPEZ Cocinita LAB

POP! Kettle Corn Company

Enjoy blue skies, sunshine, and stunning views with Tacoma Arts Live at Brew Five Three. To buy tickets, become a subscriber, or learn more, call Tacoma Arts Live Box Office at 253.346.1721, visit Tacoma Armory in person at 1001 S Yakima Ave., or go online at TacomaArtsLive.org.