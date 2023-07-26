 The Arts Night Out Block Party returns next week – The Suburban Times

The Arts Night Out Block Party returns next week

Submitted by Hilltop Artists.

The annual Arts Night Out block party is almost here!

Stop by the Hilltop Heritage hot shop Tuesday, August 1 from 4 – 7 pm to see glass demos; grab a free snack from Galileo’s and Taco Kane, buy a treat from Chill Paletas, groove to DJ Midnight Mike‘s beats, and enjoy hands on arts and crafts.

This year, our partners from the Imagine Justice Project will join us, providing activities and resources. Check out exciting booths from our collaborators in youth-serving organizations

We’re excited to bring the community together this summer! Check out our website for future updates and for more information about the Arts Night Out Block Party.

