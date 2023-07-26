Tacoma Businesses Can Now Apply for $5,000 Grants – The Suburban Times

Submitted by the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber.

Beginning July 24, 2023, small businesses in Tacoma owned by women and people of color can apply for $5,000 in grants for their business through the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund. Announced as part of a $400,000 investment by Comcast in the South Sound, the goal of the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund is to provide direct financial support for small businesses owned by women and people of color, many of which are struggling with rising expenses and inflation.

The fund was renewed this year with $150,000 in funding from Comcast, and the Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber serving as the program and fund manager. Additional financial support is also being invested in non-profits with digital navigators that will provide access and assistance to program participants. These community partners include the Black Collective, Mi Centro, and Asia Pacific Cultural Center.

To be eligible to apply for the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund, businesses must be located in the City of Tacoma, have 15 or fewer employees, and be majority-owned by women and/or BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) individuals. In addition to a total of $100,000 in grants, recipients will receive direct finance, digital access, and other technical support specifically curated to their unique business challenges, thereby ensuring greater equitable economic development in Tacoma.

Interested businesses can apply for the Thrive Tacoma Business Fund at tacomachamber.org/thrive. The application is available in four languages including English, Spanish, Korean, and Vietnamese. The application window is from July 24th, 2023 to August 31st, 2023. Recipients will be chosen from the applicant pool at random.