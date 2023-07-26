Improv returns to Lakewood Playhouse – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lakewood Institute of Theatre at Lakewood Playhouse.

PNW based long-form improv troupe, Boy Smooches, receives suggestion from the audience and invades a new planet of improvised imagination.

This show will star improvisers Sal Frattallone and Bjorn Sorenson. The Tacoma Foundlings will open. Their team consists of Wyatt Nunn, Blair Lindberg, Timm Dowling, and Blaine Glasgow.

Come out and enjoy the joyous joy of laughter on Saturday, July 29. Doors open at 7:30 pm, show starts at 8 pm. Tickets are $10 pre-show, $15 day of show.

Half of the house and concession sales will go to the Lakewood Institute of Theatre Scholarship Fund.