All Along the Riverwalk: Arts & Education Festival – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Friends of the Riverwalk/ Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition.

On Saturday, July 29 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, The Foothills Rails-to-Trails Coalition and the Friends of the Puyallup Riverwalk will be hosting “All Along the Riverwalk: Arts and Education Festival”. It will take place on the Puyallup Riverwalk Trail between Veterans Park and the Goodwill parking lot.

There will be over 50 artists and vendors in attendance with many of the artists in action creating their art. A bouncy house will be stationed in Veterans Park plus there will live music near the Goodwill/Skate Park trailhead.

Enjoy a stroll along the Puyallup River, view the art, enjoy the entertainment, and have a great Saturday.