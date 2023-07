The SequaliShoot Photo Challenge asks photographers to take their best shot of any of DuPont’s trails – in 24 hours – and submit up to three images for judging. There are two categories of judging and awards – one for youth up to age 17 and one for adults 18 and older.

Sign up here: https://dupontwaphoto.com/photo-experiences/

The photo challenge run from noon July 29 through noon July 30 on any of DuPont’s trails.