Planning is underway for Peck Sports Complex – The Suburban Times

Connectivity, sports fields and nature are big parts of the planning happening for the Peck sports park.

Inspired by community input, Metro Parks Tacoma is developing a master plan for the 9-acre park in Central Tacoma. The process got a jumpstart after the Park Board unanimously voted in March to explore placing an all-season, multisport field at Peck rather than Stanley Playfield in partnership with Tacoma Public Schools.

On Tuesday, about 130 people packed into People’s Center to learn about three proposed concepts and provide input on what they’d like to see at the park located at 1425 S. State St.

“It’s important to balance the needs of the sports community with the desire of neighbors to have park green space, walking paths and a place to gather with friends and family,” said Park Board Commissioner Aaron Pointer. “In the end, we want everyone to have a park where they feel comfortable and welcomed and that is why we are collaborating with the community and Tacoma Public Schools.”

All three designs include a home field for Stadium High School’s baseball team. The all-season field will be designed for multisport use, supporting soccer and lacrosse. The fenced field will be managed and programmed for community use when games or practices are not scheduled.

The three concepts provided slightly different configurations and themes for the remainder of the park, including a partially fenced multisport field that could be used for soccer, kickball, softball or baseball, with options for court sports like basketball and pickleball, a comfort station, green space and de-paving unneeded asphalt to support rain gardens that build on the hard work already put in by neighbors.

The concepts would also include improvements to the park’s field lighting. The main difference in the concepts is where amenities and park features are placed within the park.

One concept is centered on community connectivity. It sets the ballfield in the southeast corner, a playground east of State Street, and a parking plaza next to the smaller multisport fields. The vision for this area would be to function for general parking purposes when needed, but could be temporarily converted – all or in part – for alternative uses such as events, festivals, markets, games or food trucks. This concept also includes green space and a walking path around the park’s perimeter.

Another concept focuses more on active sports and larger multisport fields, placing the Stadium homefield in the northeast quadrant of the park, a playground west of State Street, and a walking path around the park perimeter and green space. Instead of a parking lot, the project would rely on street parking.

A variation of that proposal offers a smaller parking lot than Concept 1.

Other community-suggested elements for the park include a tennis court, skatepark, pump track, picnic shelter and community garden station.

After hearing from the community this week and reviewing input from an online survey that opened following the meeting, the design firm of Walker/Macy will identify common themes to help prioritize elements for a final design. Their work is currently targeted for completion in October when the plan will be presented during an open house with the community. Those who were unable to participate in the July 18 meeting can still offer input through the online survey open now through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 6.

A previous community survey garnered 1,040 responses and 51 comments. Tuesday was the second workshop in a series of community engagement processes helping inform a recommended master plan design that is anticipated to go before the Board for a vote in late fall, currently anticipated in November.

Metro Parks is actively gathering input for updates to five Central/Hilltop area parks. The Peck Master Plan is part of a larger initiative to renew and reimagine parks in that area. Other properties include People’s Community Center, Stanley Playfield, People’s Park and Ferry Park playground.

Learn more: Peck Athletic Master Site Update | Social Pinpoint (mysocialpinpoint.com)