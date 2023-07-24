Franke Tobey Jones Announces Operations of Two Additional Tacoma Senior Centers – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Christine Hall.

Franke Tobey Jones, a leading senior care provider in Pierce County, is pleased to announce its successful negotiations with the City of Tacoma to start operating both the Lighthouse and Beacon Senior Centers. Franke Tobey Jones, who will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year in operating its north Tacoma senior living campus , has also successfully operated the Point Defiance ~ Ruston Senior Center since 1998. This strategic move represents a significant milestone for both FTJ and the City of Tacoma and reinforces Franke Tobey Jones’ mission “To enrich and extend the quality of life for seniors in our community.”

“We are very excited to start operating two additional Tacoma Senior Centers,” comments Judy Dunn, Franke Tobey Jones President and CEO. “The Point Defiance ~ Ruston Senior Center has been extremely successful during the last 14 years in the capable hands of Director Kate Gray, serving thousands of seniors across Tacoma/Pierce County. With her guidance and leadership, we expect both the Lighthouse and Beacon Senior Centers to serve more seniors with more activities and connections than ever before and will continue to provide a vital link to the greater Tacoma area for all seniors involved in the Senior Center programs.”

“I am so excited to be adding Beacon and Lighthouse to our operations,” says Ms. Gray. “I can’t wait to get to know the participants because, as I often say, we want the Senior Center to be their home away from home. I want to implement programming that not only enriches their lives, but my desire is that seniors at each of those Centers participate to design the programming that will meet their expectations and needs. It’s their Senior Center, we just make what they want happen.”

Both Franke Tobey Jones and the City of Tacoma organizations’ top priority is to maintain high standards of service and engagement for seniors across Tacoma/ Pierce County. Combining the strengths, expertise and resources of both organizations, seniors across Pierce County will receive the benefit of unparalleled service and expanded opportunities.

The Beacon Senior Center is located at 415 S. 13th Street in Tacoma. This facility is currently undergoing renovations and improvements to enable it to function long-term as a multi-generational center, serving as both a senior activity center and an overnight shelter for young adults, while providing some cross over services and activities between these age groups.

The Lighthouse Senior Center is located at 5016 A Street in Tacoma. The Lighthouse Senior Center is a community center that offers a range of programs and services for aging residents of Pierce County. The Senior Center provides programs to meet the needs and interests of seniors, including recreational and leisure programs, health and wellness programs, cultural programs and classes. The Senior Center also provides social services resources.

The Point Defiance ~ Ruston Senior Center has been in operation since 1998 and is located at 4716 N Baltimore St in Tacoma. The Pt. Defiance-Ruston Senior Center has been a community gathering place for thousands of seniors age 55 and older who can join in fun events and activities, stay active and healthy, make new friends and share experiences with other seniors in the local community.

All three Senior Centers:

Provide activities that engage community seniors and community partnerships.

Offer classes, programs and events to enhance quality of life and promote overall well-being.

Support healthy nutritional and wellness habits for seniors.

Inform, support, and encourage members to be proactive in their own lives and in the Tacoma community.

Provide meals through Catholic Community Services for a small fee.

“The goal of Franke Tobey Jones, both at our senior living campus and at our Senior Centers, is to provide exceptional, compassionate, vibrant environments for seniors, fostering their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being,” says Bob Beckham, Franke Tobey Jones Chief Operations Officer. “We are dedicated to promoting independence, dignity and a high quality of life for each senior served. We create environments where individuals can age gracefully, surrounded by a dedicated team that embraces each person and their needs. With focus on innovation, collaboration and personalized attention, we continually strive to be a trusted resource and a leading provider of senior living services in the region. We are thrilled to now expand this dedication to even more seniors in Tacoma through the Beacon and Lighthouse Senior Centers.”

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Franke Tobey Jones at 253-752-6621.