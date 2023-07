The Fabulous Murphtones play a diverse mix of popular dance, rock, classic rock, and old school music drawing on hits from the 60’s through the 90’s and performing current rock hits of upcoming artists, along with a refreshing selection of material not often played by other bands.

The performance will take place at Clocktower Park (1400 Palisade Blvd, DuPont) on July 27 from 7:00-8:30 pm.