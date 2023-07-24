Daytime road work scheduled in Lakewood July 25 and July 27 – The Suburban Times

LAKEWOOD – Daytime travelers in Lakewood will notice Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews making repairs to roadway.

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 25

South 84th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close. Travelers will use alternate routes.

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 27

The right lane of southbound I-5 near Gravelly Lake Drive will close.

This work will take place between morning and afternoon rush hours when driver behavior is generally safer, and crews and work zone signs are more easily seen. With increases in work zone crashes and risky driving, WSDOT is taking several steps to better ensure everyone’s safety in work zones.

Whenever near work zones please:

Slow down – drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety.

– drive the posted speeds, they’re there for your safety. Be kind – our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways.

– our workers are out there helping to keep you safe and improve the roadways. Pay attention – both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic.

– both to workers directing you and surrounding traffic. Stay Calm – expect delays, leave early or take alternate routes if possible; no meeting or appointment is work risking someone’s life.

Real-time traveler information is available from the WSDOT app and WSDOT Travel Center Map.