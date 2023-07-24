 Clarks Creek Elodea Removal Community Meeting – The Suburban Times

Clarks Creek Elodea Removal Community Meeting

 City is hosting a community meeting on August 8, 2023, at 5 pm in Council Chambers to discuss the elodea removal plan at Clarks Creek. Residents, who live along the creek, and the community at large are invited to the meeting, where staff will give a presentation about the project. Topics include:

  • Diver Assisted Suction Harvesting (DASH)
  • The City and County Plan to Study the Creek
  • Short and Long-term Elodea Plan
  • Sediment in Clarks Creek 
  • How residents can get involved.

Go to our project website page for more information. For questions, please contact Paul Marrinan at pmarrinan@puyallupwa.gov

