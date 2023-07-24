Charity Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Candy Nigretto.

The 42nd Annual Tacoma Propeller Club Golf Tournament will be held on Friday, September 8, at Eagles Pride Golf Course. This yearly event raises funds for our Memorial Scholarship Program. We welcome all 4-person teams; 1:00 p.m. shotgun start with a scramble format.

Entry fee is only $150 per person and includes: lunch, range balls, green free, Easy Eagle, goodie bag, contest holes, golf cart, 2 drink tickets, putting contest, and dinner, plus everyone receives a prize!

For more information and/or to register, please visit our website: www.tacomapropellerclub.com.

Great course, good food, tons of fun!