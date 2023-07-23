Seahawks player aims to inspire JBLM youth – The Suburban Times

Story by Pamela Sleezer, Joint Base Lewis-McChord Public Affairs Office.

Seattle Seahawks Dre’Mont Jones takes a minute to talk with some of the children participating in a free football camp he hosted for military children at Joint Base Lewis-McChord July 18-19. Photo By Pamela Sleezer.

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. – The children of service members at Joint Base Lewis-McChord had the opportunity to run through football drills under the guidance of the Seattle Seahawks’ own Dre’Mont Jones July 18-19.

Jones, a defensive end who only recently signed with the Seattle team, said it was his first time to host his own camp.

“This is just as much fun for me as it is for the kids,” Jones said.

The free, two-day camp was open to children ages 6 through 14 and it taught fundamental drills and techniques that they can use to build up their football skills.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” 8-year-old Ian Collins said during a quick break between drills. “It’s really cool and I think I’m learning a lot.”

While the camp was focused on sports training, Jones said he hoped the kids participating took away much more than that.

“Most of all I really want to inspire the kids,” Jones said. “I remember being this age when I first started playing and how I viewed professional players; I would have loved the chance to interact with them. I just want to encourage these kids to keep going after their dreams and make them realize it is possible to achieve them.”