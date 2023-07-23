Free Tickets to Korean Orchestra and Martial Arts performance at the Pantages Theater – The Suburban Times

Asia Pacific Cultural Center Presents: Chung Ju Sunday – Korean Traditional Music and Martial Arts Concert – Free tickets from APCC.

APCC is hosting this FREE community event. To get your free tickets – Please call us at 253-383-3900 or stop by our office at 3513 East Portland Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98404.

You can also get free tickets online – CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Join us for a mesmerizing event as we proudly present the Korean Instrumental Orchestra and Martial Arts team gracing the stage of the renowned Pantages Theater in Tacoma (901 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402). It’s an unprecedented occasion in our area, and you won’t want to miss it!

Be prepared to witness the harmonious blend of beautiful Korean melodies and awe-inspiring martial art displays. This unforgettable performance promises to leave you and your loved ones in awe. Bring your friends and family along to experience this captivating show together. We guarantee it will be a night to remember!