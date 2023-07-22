Cooling in the Summer Heat – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

While other parts of the country and world are experiencing extreme heat, for the Pacific Northwest, we have been dry and warm for weeks. While many in our community have started to invest in things like heat pumps, air conditioners and other ways to cool our homes, many do not have the ability to do so.

Please keep this in mind within your neighborhood and know that when we have extreme heat, children, seniors, those with health conditions, and our pets can be negatively impacted. While the predictions are not showing that we are getting up into triple digits, in case you need some supports, here is the link to the county’s hot weather information, that provides many suggestions on how to cool down.

This is top of mind for me, because today I am headed down to Austin, Texas to attend the National Association of Counties Annual Conference, and I was looking at the weather. I will be missing the cool nights and warm days of my home. Stay safe, drink lots of water and remember sunscreen (not for keeping you cool but keeping you healthy).