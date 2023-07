The July edition of the Lakewood Economic Development Newsletter stated that building codes went into effect on July 1, 2023. This is incorrect.

The State Building Code Council voted to delay the implementation of the 2021 Washington Building Codes under the emergency rule for 120 days starting on June 30, 2023.

The 2021 ICC Building Code updates will go into effect on October 29, 2023. These code updates include Energy Code updates.