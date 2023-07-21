Tidy-Up Tacoma Survey Open Now Through September 10 – The Suburban Times

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma residents are invited to take a brief survey that will help guide how and where Tidy-Up Tacoma work crews should proactively increase scheduled clean-up activities in the coming year.

“This survey will tell us where you think we should focus our resources,” said Mayor Victoria Woodards. “Your input, and our Equity Index which helps us prioritize equity in our programs, will continue to inform the way the City of Tacoma delivers City services through Tidy-Up Tacoma.”

“In our ongoing efforts to keep Tacoma beautiful, your voice matters and what you share with us will inform the Tidy-Up Tacoma program over time,” said Council Member John Hines. “Together, we can continue to make a difference.”



Feedback from this survey will be used with information from other sources, including the Equity Index and reports from TacomaFIRST 311, to help identify the geographic areas where cleanup services should be enhanced. The survey is open now through September 10, 2023 and is translated into multiple languages. One respondent chosen at random will receive a $100 Visa gift card for completing the survey.

Tidy-Up Tacoma is funded by a 6 percent excise tax on solid waste bills that took effect in April 2023. The excise tax is projected to generate $7 million dollars over two years to help support clean and healthy neighborhoods by expanding the following clean-up services:

Coordinated litter, debris, and graffiti cleanup services in the public right-of-way

Grounds maintenance and litter and debris cleanup on public trails

Maintenance and replacement of public trash cans in business districts

Cleanup at and around encampment sites

More staff to proactively address litter issues in the community

Bill credit payment assistance to ease the burden on low-income households

Opportunities for the community to inform Tidy-Up Tacoma programs and services

To learn more about Tidy-Up Tacoma, visit cityoftacoma.org/tidyup or call (253) 502-2100.