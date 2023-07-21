Take the SequaliShoot Challenge and give us your best shot – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Kate Lynch and DuPont Parks & Recreation.

This is Roxie, who won first place in 2022 and second place in 2019 in SequaliShoot – a 24-hour photography challenge celebrating DuPont’s trails and parks. Okay, her humans helped win the awards, especially photographer Randy Hoberecht. And then there this BIG lizard – a northern alligator lizard – that Katie Pace photographed and won first place in the youth category in SequaliShoot 2022. Katie’s a student at Steilacoom High School. Both Randy and Katie live in DuPont. A couple of 2022 winners live in Steilacoom and University Place.

A 24-hour challenge levels the playing field. During the first SequaliShoot in 2013, first place went to a professional photographer and second place went to a 9-year-old who shot an excellent photo with his phone. That’s when it was decided to create two levels of competition, one for youth up to age 17 and one for ages 18 and older. So far, there are only five young people signed up for this year’s challenge! Now’s the time to take the SequaliShoot challenge for 2023. What’s it cost? Nothing! What do you win? Well, for starters, the challenge is fun. Prizes range from $50 to $150 and winning photographs are featured on the City of DuPont website. All ages and abilities are welcome and can use a phone or a camera. More info at https://dupontwaphoto.com/photo-experiences/