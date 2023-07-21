National Night out is Aug. 1, 2023 – The Suburban Times

National Night Out is just around the corner and we hope Lakewood residents will come together to celebrate Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Those who want their neighborhood potluck, barbecue or ice cream social visited by law enforcement, first responders and city officials must register by Thursday, July 27. Fill out this online form to sign up.

Already 15 neighborhoods have registered to have members of the Lakewood Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, Lakewood City Council and city officials visit their celebrations.

National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to show support for community-police partnerships and neighborly connections. This year marks the 40th-year the event has been held nationally. Members of the Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood City Council look forward to this event every year. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know neighbors, visit with officials and enjoy a summer evening in Lakewood!