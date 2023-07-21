 National Night out is Aug. 1, 2023 – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

National Night out is Aug. 1, 2023

· · Leave a Comment ·

National Night Out is just around the corner and we hope Lakewood residents will come together to celebrate Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Those who want their neighborhood potluck, barbecue or ice cream social visited by law enforcement, first responders and city officials must register by Thursday, July 27. Fill out this online form to sign up.

Already 15 neighborhoods have registered to have members of the Lakewood Police Department, West Pierce Fire & Rescue, Lakewood City Council and city officials visit their celebrations.

National Night Out is a nationwide event designed to show support for community-police partnerships and neighborly connections. This year marks the 40th-year the event has been held nationally. Members of the Lakewood Police Department and Lakewood City Council look forward to this event every year. It’s a wonderful opportunity to get to know neighbors, visit with officials and enjoy a summer evening in Lakewood! 

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *