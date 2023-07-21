In the Book Nook with … Denise Frisino – The Suburban Times

Author Denise Frisino

Author Denise Frisino has been spending most of her life in and around her native Seattle area. For over six decades she has been working as an actress, writer, director, producer, and teacher. Her first novel, “Whiskey Cove”, a murder mystery set during Prohibition in Washington’s San Juan Islands, was published in 2012; the story evolved from the tales told by the locals. Over the last decade, Denise Frisino has interviewed 50 veterans, men and women, from World War II, inserting their experiences, via her characters, in her Orchids Trilogy; her hope is to keep their incredible heroism and stories alive. Its part one, the novel “Orchids Of War”, was a Finalist in the NIEA Awards and the Da Vinci Eye Award. It’s sequel, “Storms From A Clear Sky”, was one of three finalists in the Nancy Pearl Book Award, the Forward Indies Awards and has won first place in the Hemingway Book Award for 20th Century Wartime Fiction. Denise is a member of Women In Film, Seattle, of the Northwest Screenwriters Guild, the Pacific Northwest Writer’s Association (PNWA), the Independent Book Publishers Association (IBPA), and others. When Denise isn’t writing, she likes to be on the water or hiking. Her animals keep her on her toes, and relaxing with friends is a gift.

Which genres do you cover?

Denise Frisino: Historical fiction. When reading Historical Fiction, hopefully, one learns about certain time periods and dramatic events that propel the story. As a former teacher of theater and media, immersing a reader through deeply developed characters, factual events, distinguishing dialogue, and settings, can provide entertainment, and put light on specific occurrences in our past left unexplored.

Which is the latest book you had published, and what is about?

Denise Frisino: Five years of research went into “Orchids Of War”, centered around the FBI search for the Japanese spy ring operating along the West Coast prior to WWII. In his quest, Agent Jack Huntington becomes dependent on Seattleite, Billi O’Shaughnessy. Her knowledge and usage of the Japanese language lands them in several dangerous situations, especially when her connection to Jack is discovered by the head of the Nippon espionage. “Storms From A Clear Sky”, the second book in the Orchids Trilogy, a culmination of nine years of research, continues the story of Agent Huntington and Billi while expanding the story to cover both the Pacific and European Theaters. When the war erupts around them, Jack is pulled away to continue his search for the ruthless spy master. Billi joins the SPARS, the women of the Coast Guard during WWII. (Actually, the only time of the SPAR’s existence.) Trouble follows Billi on her journey, and Jack is torn between duty to his country and the woman he loves.

Denise Frisino’s two Orchids Trilogy novels have already won awards – she is currently working on part 3.

At which book events can readers find you?

Denise Frisino: At various festivals in the Puget Sound region.

Which book event connecting you with readers is your favorite and why?

Denise Frisino: These are some of my favorite festivals: the Gig Harbor Summer Arts Festival, the Blackberry Festival, the Kitsap Fair, and the Winterfest Gig Harbor. Writing is a solo act, compared to my over 65 years on stage or involved in various aspects of theater, TV, and movies. That’s why I am thrilled to meet readers.

Do you have any specific messages to your readers and, if so, which are they?

Denise Frisino: Thank you for your support and telling friends to pick up my books. This is an important story which hopefully will help readers understand the complexity of the issue of Japanese espionage along our West Coast prior to WWII and the Governments decision. Please, take a minute to look at my web/blogs and view some of my interviews with the men and women from WWII. Also, I enjoy speaking at book clubs or other gathers. Book three of the Orchids Trilogy is in the works.

Which writer(s) keep(s) inspiring you and why?

Denise Frisino: I enjoy local authors, Tim Egan, D.L Fowler, Don Pugnetti, and J.A. Jance, was swept away by Diana Gabaldon, and find comfort in the old classics.

Do you have specific writing habits?

Denise Frisino: The winter is when I find myself diligently in my office at the computer working. It’s easier to not get distracted by the bling of sunshine or the alluring invitations for that cup of coffee, possibly something stronger. My characters take over and lead the way. After hours of research, I let the story percolate, then write, not stopping to correct punctuation and editing. I find that slows me down. Besides, I’ll be spending hours doing that later with a professional editor. Capturing the moment of the story, getting inside each character to explore their wants and needs, how they change as they move forward through the events of time, is crucial. Knowing the ending, then creating twist so the road is not a straight line, while keeping up the tension, is the challenge. I ‘m grateful for my years onstage performing; reading so many plays and movie scripts has greatly influenced my writing style and dialogue.

This historical novel about the Prohibition in Western Washington might become a movie in the near future.

What are you currently working on?

Denise Frisino: Currently, I’m working on book three of the trilogy, marking ten years of research. Also, I’ve completed the movie script for “Whiskey Cove” and continue to negotiate with interested parties. Cross those fingers again. Shooting a film set in the San Juans has always been one of my dreams.

Which book are you currently reading simply for entertainment?

Denise Frisino: Research leaves me little time to read anything else, as I want to finish these books and find a new area of interest. I’ve been writing about the Second World War longer than it lasted! My shelves are crammed with books on WWII, some from my father who served as a 2nd Lieutenant in the Army’s Signal Corps on the Alcan Highway and the Burma Road. The worst part is, I began writing these books after Dad passed. I have so many questions now.

What advice would you give any aspiring author?

Denise Frisino: Each writer has their own way of approaching their work. Just don’t give up. Read plays and take an acting class. You’ll learn dialogue, characterization, the impact of costumes, settings, plus pacing.

You can find Denise Frisino’s books on her website www.denisefrisino.com, at BBQ2U in Gig Harbor, in books stores, and at Amazon.