 U.P. seeks meeting space for groups – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

U.P. seeks meeting space for groups

· · Leave a Comment ·

The City of U.P. does not have public meeting rooms that community groups can use for their meetings. So we are grateful to First Financial NW Bank for allowing the City’s Economic Development Commission and other community nonprofits to use their conference room free of charge for meetings and retreats. Northwest Medical Arts has a lovely and inviting lobby area that they are willing to offer to various groups for meetings and MOD Pizza has also indicated that they are willing to work with community organizations that may wish to meet in their space as well. 

If you have rooms available for occasional community group meetings, please let Becky Metcalf know. She will be compiling a list for a future issue of Talking UP and to share with City staff when they receive requests or inquiries.

Disclaimer

The above news, information, and opinions are the author’s own. If you have news, information or an opinion you’d like to share with 50,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Free Email Subscription

Join 50,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pierce College

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *