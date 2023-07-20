RFQ Request – Regents Blvd Grind & Overlay – The Suburban Times

The City of Fircrest solicits interest from consulting firms with expertise in Civil Engineering Design and Construction Management for the Regents Blvd Grind and Overlay Project. This agreement will be for approximately nine months in duration with the option for the City of Fircrest to extend it for additional time and money if necessary.

The City of Fircrest reserves the right to amend terms of this “Request for Qualifications” (RFQ) to circulate various addenda, or to withdraw the RFQ at any time, regardless of how much time and effort consultants have spent on their responses.

Project Description

The work to be performed by the CONSULTANT consists of preparing Plans, Specifications, Engineering documents, Environmental evaluation and permitting, RW determination, and possible Surveying for an asphalt overlay on Regents Blvd. between Alameda Ave and 67th Ave. The proposed improvement is a road preservation effort that may include some minor asphalt repair, survey monument restoration, asphalt overlay, road and channelization striping, update ADA facilities as required with fully compliant ramps and may include adding a bike lane to the roadway. This project has a mandatory (0)% DBE goal. The major feature of the project will be the design documents for an asphalt overlay for a three lane road, includes a center lane, approximately 0.460 miles in length. The City of Fircrest reserves the right to retain the services of the successful firm(s) for a subsequent phases associated with this project.

Design work will commence in September 2023. Construction of the project is scheduled for year 2025.

Evaluation Criteria

Submittals will be evaluated and ranked based on the following criteria:

1) Qualification of Proposed Project Manager

2) Qualifications/Expertise of Firm

3) Ability to meet schedule

4) Approach to project

5) Familiarity with WSDOT/FHWA standards

6) Past Performance/References

7) Approach to meet the DBE goal and ability for subsequent phases.

Submittal

Submittals should include the following information: Firm name, phone and e-mail address; Name of Principal-in-Charge and Project Manager; and key Staff/Sub-consultants involved in the project.

Please submit TWO copies of your Statement of Qualifications (not to exceed 10 pages): City of Fircrest, 115 Ramsdell Street, Fircrest, WA. 98466 no later than 5:00 pm on August 4, 2023. Submittals will not be accepted after that time and date.

Any questions regarding this project should be directed to Tyler Bemis, Public Works Director, at 253-564-8900.

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) Information

The City of Fircrest in accordance with Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act (Section 504) and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), commits to nondiscrimination on the basis of disability, in all of its programs and activities. This material can be made available in an alternate format by emailing Tyler Bemis at tbemis@cityoffircrest.net or by calling the City of Fircrest at (253) 564-8900.

Title VI Statement

The City of Fircrest in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, 78 Stat. 252, 42 U.S.C. 2000d to 2000d-4 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, subtitle A, Office of the Secretary, Part 21, nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises as defined at 49 CFR Part 26 will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, national origin, or sex in consideration for an award.”

Dates of publication in the Tacoma Daily Index: July 10, 2023, and July 17, 2023.